At this point in time one has to wonder if our fearless leader cares about nursing home residents and their families.
He addresses schools, restaurants, bars etc. But to my knowledge he has not said anything about nursing homes.
My wife's 82 year old sister is in a local nursing home. My wife and her sister are the only two family members left on this earth. Her sister is legally blind, hard of hearing and has dementia. My wife has not been allowed to meet with her sister for the last six months.
She has not been allowed to make sure her sister is being fed properlyy, to make sure her personal hygiene is being taken care of. Her sister's hair hasn't been cut during all this time. We found out her sister has lost at least 11 pounds.
Since family members are not allowed to see for themselves who knows what conditions the nursing home residents are having to live under. It does seem like they are being treated like inmates.
My wife went to the nursing home and was determined to see her sister. She was calm but insistent. They called the police to have my wife removed.
There must be other families having to live under the same stress and strain these lockdowns are causing.
What is really hard to understand is why the employees are allowed to come and go. When they leave work who knows what they and their family have been exposed to. But when they come back to work their temperature is checked and if it checks normal they are allowed to enter and roam around the home.
Why can't this same procedure to applied to a scheduled visit and take place in a designated area.
Something has got to be done about how we and our family members are being treated.
James Ausbrooks
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.