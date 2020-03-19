With respect to the coronavirus, there are things I understand and things I don’t.
First, the things that seem pretty clear:
I understand we’re in a crisis.
I understand things will probably get worse before they get better.
I understand exceptional times call for extraordinary measures.
I understand an abundance of caution and it’s better to be safe than sorry.
I understand the need to save lives is the overriding consideration.
I understand leaders often have to make difficult decisions with incomplete information.
I understand the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
I understand trade-offs have to be made between individual liberties and the common good.
I understand that doing something is better than nothing.
I understand the only time we seem to come together is when we are facing adversity.
I understand the news is no longer really the news.
I understand human nature is relatively immutable.
Then there a few things that baffle me:
I don’t understand why the end justifies the means.
I don’t understand why we were not more prepared for the inevitable.
I don’t understand why we always react rather than prevent.
I don’t understand why ideology is more important than reality.
I don’t understand why we listen to charlatans more than experts.
I don’t understand why we’d rather jump on a bandwagon than chart our own course.
I don’t understand why we treat adults like children.
I don’t understand why we don’t acknowledge that a digital divide exists.
I don’t understand why more sacrifice is asked of the have-nots than the haves.
I don’t understand why our leaders are not more transparent.
I don’t understand why we tolerate incompetence.
I don’t understand why we are hoarding toilet paper.
All things considered, however, I believe we will survive coronavirus.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.