Like Nero playing his proverbial violin as Rome burned, politics continue to be played while our planet continues to heat up. Siberia at 100 degrees, giant calving glaciers, fires and floods; we seem to have come to accept them as we do divisive politics in Washington. COVID and an election amidst a currently extremely partisan America have garnished so much of our attention that too many of us have taken our eyes off the ball; the blue one that is heating up with consequences. Shell Oil noted an increase in CO2 levels they attributed to the burning of fossil fuels back in the 1980s and despite this now being the consensus of National Academy of Science, American Meteorological Society, U.S. Department of Defense, and 97% of the world's climate scientists nearly 40 years later, politicians continue to deny it if expedient or financially profitable for them to do so. This seems to unfortunately be especially the case with the current administration where facts and experts are summarily discounted.
Mr. McFarland recently wrote in this regards, and I am in accord with his conclusions. America in the past was proactive; it admitted to a problem and addressed it. We, as a country, have politically fallen flat on our face on this one. Most of us admit we have concerns about our global carbon footprint, but we vote for people who don't appear motivated to do anything about it. As most of the rest of the world takes steps to address this, we wait for magical elves to whisk it away, sparing us from the inconvenience of making sometimes difficult decisions; decisions and technology that the rest of the world would subsequently emulate.
America used to lead. It looks like this time we will be led. Don't think we will like the taste.
Gary Verst
Bowling Green
