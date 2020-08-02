Many thanks to the governor and secretary of state for making sure Kentuckians could vote safely in the primary during a pandemic.
For the first time, all citizens could vote by mail. And despite a few problems, the election was a success, with over a million votes cast, a turnout second only to the 2008 primary. When provided more options, Kentuckians vote!
I voted by mail and hope this option is available in November. Since we do not have a vaccine for the coronavirus, mail-in voting can be especially helpful for retirees, essential workers, people with disabilities or chronic illness, and people with kids.
Mail-in voting is good for our safety and good for our democracy.
Stephanie Morris
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.