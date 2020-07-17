In the June 30 Daily News story "BGPD chief retires Aug. 1," I was stumped by the statement that city employees face a mandatory retirement at age 57.
Now, exactly where did this stupid rule come from? The biggest thing that jumps out is that early Social Security doesn't occur until five years later at age 62. I have a brother who was a Nashville Metro police officer, who recently retired at 62. I was a Kentucky state employee, which doesn't have a mandatory retirement age. I knew state employees who retired in their 80s. So where does the city of Bowling Green get off placing a mandatory retirement age of 57, when even the federal government has determined that early retirement is 62?
What Bowling Green is effectively doing is kicking otherwise great career employees to the curb five years before they have a chance to equal their pre-retirement income. You are kicking mature individuals out, who may have to seek other employment to make ends meet, until they are eligible to file for Social Security. What a disservice to loyal hard-working employees! Who wants to be seeking employment at age 57? It is just beyond me how a rule like this can be in place in ANY city, let alone Bowling Green. The leadership of Bowling Green needs to review this requirement and at the very least hold open discussions about its merits.
Gerald Neely
Bowling Green
