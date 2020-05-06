In driving around our community during this unusual time, how many of you have noticed the magnificent beauty of the dogwoods? I bet that many of you have.
We have two dogwoods in our backyard that we nurtured through rabbit nibbles, baseball bats and dry summers. They have both grown to be beautiful trees. We have other dogwoods in our front and backyard, also, but these two have a special meaning to our family, because my children, who are both now in their 60s, brought them home as fifth graders at Potter Gray Elementary.
I would surmise that many, many of the dogwoods in Bowing Green and Warren County have similar beginnings. As this is a particularly beautiful spring – or maybe we've all just spent more time noticing it – I'd like to say a long overdue thank you to members of the Garden Club of Warren County who for over 50 years (according to a member who I contacted) have partnered with other environmental and nature groups to supply dogwoods to fifth grade students in Bowling Green and Warren County schools.
As librarian at Potter Gray for 30 years, I know that often they would bring extras for the teachers. They were certainly appreciated also.
It would be very interesting to know how many dogwood plantings got started by students or even teachers bringing them home.
I remember one year when I was a student at Tompkinsville Elementary in Tompkinsville, we were given just a seed from a tulip poplar tree and how fun and exciting it was to watch it grow.
I just wanted to say thank you to these folks in the Garden Club, past and present, in giving the children of our county the excitement and firsthand experience of nature at work.
Alene Burks
Bowling Green
