At the supermarket on Saturday, I ventured to ask a young shopper why she wasn’t wearing a mask. She replied, “You don’t know the science. The New England Journal of Medicine says that masks don’t help.” I was pretty sure she was wrong, so came home and looked up the article.
Sure enough, the article, published April 1, says that “wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.” But if you read on, the article, whose lead author is Michael Klompas of Harvard Medical School, also says that wearing a mask may reduce (the chance of someone) who has coronavirus but no symptoms from giving it to others.
When the authors realized the first statement was being used by some to excuse not wearing masks, they published a follow-up letter June 3 stating that “In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less.” They emphasized that infected persons with no symptoms may be “highly contagious” and that “universal masking helps to prevent such people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not.”
The main reason for mask wearing is not to prevent us from catching coronavirus, it is to prevent us, if we have it but don’t know that we do, from giving it to others. I am sure this young shopper doesn’t want to do that.
Come on, friends, let’s wear those masks! If we all do so in public places, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus, reduce the deaths and sickness it causes, and return more quickly to our regular lives.
Sam McFarland
Bowling Green
