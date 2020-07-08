Mr. Mayor, I am a Vietnam veteran.
Do you know what we call people that run yellow in their veins? A rotten coward. Those flags belong to us veterans and the good people of Bowling Green and have the right to pull them down.
You don't have that authority. I'm a Republican, as you are. I don't often agree with Brian Nash, but that was a very cowardly act.
Really either you make a public apology, or you need to resign.
Joe Rozelle
Bowling Green
Didn't the mayor "find" a bleeding woman in his basement? Or was that someone else on city council? Whoever it was , the cops didn't seem too interested. Curious.
