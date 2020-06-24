The anger I felt when I first heard about our American flags being removed by order of Mayor Wilkerson cannot be overstated. It appears the mayor is a weak-kneed individual. Having our American flags removed is the wrong response in this situation.
Supposedly a busload of BLM members was on their way from Nashville to Louisville and planned to stop in Bowling Green to play a game of "snatch the flag." The Mayor chose to remove the flags and hide them rather than have a show of force. This is absolutely the wrong message to send to potential troublemakers.
Several questions come to mind. (1) Where did the Mayor get the authority to make this decision? (2) Why wasn't the police alerted so security could be put in place? (3) Why were the city commissioners not consulted? (4) Why all the secrecy and refusal to share with the citizens the reason for such a drastic measure?
In the newspaper article the Mayor makes a couple of statements that should be addressed. He stated the flags would be returned the next day completely missing the point they should not have come down in the first place and not knowing the flags had already been replaced by local citizens who have a backbone and respect for the flag and the thousands of lives lost in protecting our America. Then he goes on to state "one good thing I can find in this that it shows the true patriots in our community I'm proud to be a part of."
The Mayor may be a part of this community but he is not a "patriot" of this community and to make such a statement is an insult. The true patriots of this community are the people that replaced the flags he had removed.
James Ausbrooks
Bowling Green
