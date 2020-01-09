My phone is blowing up with notifications such as, "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has enough Republican votes to begin Trump's impeachment trial without witnesses or support from Democrats."
McConnell is everything that is wrong with the world today. He sold his soul to the devil years ago and now he has the audacity to waltz with him in front of the American people. He disgusts me. Not only is he not good for Kentucky, but he is even worse for our nation. His actions are not only partisan, but presumptuous at best. We know he cares only about his vile and corrupt GOP, but to go so far as to completely disregard the wishes of half of this nation is absurd and quite frankly he makes a mockery of us all by turning a blind eye to the corruption and collusion of President Donald Trump's administration and the GOP as a whole!
There will be a reckoning, and his legacy will live in the trash can where it belongs! Shame on him, the dirty scoundrel!
Cassondra Hatcher-Lashley
Bowling Green
Ms. Hatcher-Lashley might benefit from reading Scott Jennings commentary "In opposing Trump's every move, Democrats suffer from mass amnesia" that was in the paper yesterday.
