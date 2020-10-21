Your paper's editorial that Joe Biden's comments on Amy Barrett's nomination for Supreme Court Justice was biased.
I think he knows more about the Constitution, than you know about history. After all he is only repeating the same thing that Sen. McConnell said in 2016 when President Obama wanted to appoint a new judge during the 2016 election year. So if it is not unconstitutional now then it was not unconstitutional then and Sen. McConnell is the biggest hypocrite that Kentucky has ever had the misfortune to keep voting into office. Before you start yelling it's all because I may be voting for Amy McGrath, I voted for McConnell for 5 of the 6 terms he has been in office. Never again will I vote for such a hypocrite, that changes his moral values at the drop of a hat just because, as he said in his own words "because I decide what the Senate votes on."
Larry Causey seems to believe every lie that is spouted off by McConnell's ad campaigns. His "gems" as he called them are bullcrap.
Check out government spending: Obama's spending budget for FY2017 was $3.268 trillion. Trump's budget request for FY2021 is $4.829 trillion, which includes cuts in Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security Disability. On abortion, doctors will not usually perform abortions after 12 weeks and in some cases 24 weeks if medically necessary. As for gun rights, people can sue companies for selling cigarettes and other harmful products but aren't allowed to sue gun companies or change the laws governing them, something isn't right there. We are all too busy trying to blame others for America's problems, when we should all be working together to build a better and stronger America, regardless of our political parties agenda.
Sally E. Thomas
Russellville
