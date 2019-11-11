Every day for the past nine years from 9 to 11 a.m., I can tell you exactly what I was doing. That is, turning on Kentucky Sports Radio to hear the latest from Matt Jones and the callers from around state. I listened as a college student hoping the University of Kentucky Wildcats could win it all in 2012. I listened as I started my career and began a family. I listened as the KSR crew traveled throughout the state sharing what makes the commonwealth so special with people all around the world.
I listened to postgame shows with my dad on late-night drives back to Bowling Green. I planned to keep on listening as long as the show was going. There was no sign that the show was going to end – that is until last week, when the Republican Party of Kentucky filed a complaint to have Matt Jones removed from the radio. It was a petty move that can only be seen as a reactionary move to the upset loss in the governor’s race.
Here’s the big secret: Every KSR fan around the state deep down hoped that Matt would decide not to run for Senate. The radio show has become a huge part of our lives, offering people around the state and country a way to connect with their friends and family through wild anecdotes, current events and Kentucky sports in the most ridiculous manner possible and no one wanted to see that come to an end. Well now, that decision has been made for us. Mitch’s team used politics to show just how out of touch with the state of Kentucky they really are.
Mitch took Matt’s livelihood on the radio. I’m hoping Matt will repay the favor in 2020. #FREEMATTJONES
Andrew Cassady
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.