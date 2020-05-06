Every Kentuckian should feel disappointed and alarmed by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s recent comments about letting states go bankrupt.
Not only is such a thing legally problematic, but it also means he is willing to turn his back on police, firefighters, nurses, teachers and other people who make our lives function.
Bankruptcy for Kentucky would result in massive salary cuts. Retired workers would lose their pensions overnight. Businesses would evaporate. For what? We can bail out big corporations, but then we abandon our own people?
Alex Poole
Bowling Green
