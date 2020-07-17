This morning I saw an ad approved by Sen. Mitch McConnell that I take umbrage with. It is the ad that shows toppling statutes, and protesters taking to the streets to get their message out. The line I take umbrage with the most is the senator saying "they are destroying our heroes."
Those heroes, namely George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, were only heroes to white men. My mom born in 1911 was a early recipient of the right to vote. Women were allowed to vote, but only white women. The Civil Rights Bill was a start, but it didn't take long before the good old boy network found a way to limit participation to black and other minorities.
In this presidential race the Trump strategy is to keep the Democrats from voting in numbers as they did in 2018. We have inherited this world that McConnell perpetuated for 36 years. McConnell commented on Obama, "My top priority is to make sure he is a one term president." You Sen McConnell should have made it a priority for the present president instead.
Janice Miller
Bowling Green
