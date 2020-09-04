It was sad to see the Daily News endorse Sen. Mitch McConnell in an opinion piece by insinuating that Amy McGrath would be a tool of the left. It's an insult to think that a retired lieutenant colonel Marine pilot who put her life on the line by flying 89 combat missions against al-Qaida and the Taliban would be anything but an advocate for this country and, with three children, its future.
McConnell's whole Senate career has been about accumulating power for himself, while Amy's career has been about protecting this country and raising her family. She supports the 2nd Amendment and something that most people agree on – term limits. It's time to elect a younger, patriotic woman to take Kentucky and this nation into the future. Remember, with McConnell, absolute power corrupts and power corrupts absolutely.
Richard Schell
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.