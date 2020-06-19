I voted for Amy McGrath because she's reached out to people here in Allen County. We do not hear from Mitch McConnell. I don't think he even remembers where Allen County is, but Amy McGrath does. It makes a difference for your senator to know where you live.
I did not vote for Charles Booker in the primary because I don't think he can carry the freight in the general election and win. McConnell will characterize him as being too liberal. People all over the country are counting on Kentucky to kick McConnell to the trash heap of history. We have one chance at that and Amy McGrath is the best chance to do that.
You can contrary Amy all you want for running as a moderate or even right of center, but there is good cause to believe that in a state that has voted red in every presidential election in this century, with over 50 percent of the vote going to the Republican candidate, a left-leaning progressive can't win. We have six congressional districts in Kentucky and all but one is held by a Republican.
We want a Democrat that can fix Washington in this political climate. It doesn't matter what you propose and believe if you can't win and I am not convinced Booker can win a statewide, national campaign. It's the primary, so everyone can have their pick in the spring and agree to vote for the nominee in the fall but Amy is the one that can win.
Andrew Hogue
Scottsville
