What is this "invasion" of our established mental health care by the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative? (Referencing the recent front-page article in the Daily News.)
Do our teachers in public schools not have enough to work on – like the 3 "R's," science and cyber-technology? Must we ignore the almost $4 million over the next five years to discover the "barriers to learning – as child abuse and addictions." Do we need to develop competing diagnostic avenues for dealing with possible mental health issues? We have well-established and funded agency programs for those concerns. As our state and nation continues to fall short in most areas of the academic fields, should schools not focus more upon the basics of education? Parents have primary and final charge over the child's health issues?
The 15 school districts mentioned in the grant project will provide activities such as diagnosis and counseling. Ask our trained and licensed mental health care people if that is what is best for Kentucky. Why this educational grant to GRREC? Ms. Biggerstaff indicated that two main concerns that motivated the project grant is for teachers to better understand students' needs, and that the punitive discipline in schools was not a positive incentive for behavioral modification.
It seems that the gist of the recent school safety bill referenced was totally missed, as its major concern was the physical safety of the students and staff personnel. This grant, therefore, is ill-conceived with duplicity and further burdens our teachers and principals with more responsibility, obligation, and oversight added onto their plate, which is already quite full!
Don Fricks
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.