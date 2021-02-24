Warren’s Milliken a firm, fair prosecutor
I recently retired as executive director of the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association, a position I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. From this position, I have first-hand experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities.
I feel compelled to write this letter to voice my thoughts on Amy Milliken. The residents of Warren County are fortunate to have a woman of Amy’s stature serving as county attorney. Amy has demonstrated her concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor.
Because of her leadership, Amy has earned the well-deserved respect of her colleagues across the state. She is a past president and board member of the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association and was recently elected as vice president of the Kentucky Association of Counties.
Over the years, Amy has championed programs that serve working families and advocated for initiatives that makes our communities a safer place to live and work. It is no surprise that state officials have sought out Amy’s counsel many times and will continue to do so in the future.
When it comes to serving her community and state, Amy is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know.
As I leave public service, I want to say it has been a high point in my career to have had the opportunity to work with Amy. I know she will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Warren County and the entire commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington
