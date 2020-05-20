I write in response to a recent letter to the editor from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who misquoted a statement I made on April 29 in the Bowling Green Daily News.
In my statement, referring to Senate Bill 2, I said that there are no documented cases of “voter fraud” in Kentucky.
Secretary Adams misquoted me as speaking about “vote fraud,” presumably referring to election fraud, an important legal distinction, and then noted four cases in the last decade of someone attempting to buy or otherwise illegally obtain votes.
The cases cited by Secretary Adams are clear examples of election fraud. However, they do not represent in-person voter fraud. Moreover, the mandatory photo ID provisions of Senate Bill 2 would not have prevented instances of vote-buying.
In fact, there are no documented cases of in-person voter fraud in Kentucky.
Secretary Adams has actually affirmed this multiple times. In Senate committee testimony on Jan. 22, the secretary said, “I’m not personally aware of any convictions of individuals in Kentucky for voter impersonation.”
Given Secretary Adams’ testimony, and given that identification was already required for voting in Kentucky prior to SB 2, the evidence is clear that Senate Bill 2 is unnecessary and makes it harder to vote while addressing no real security challenges.
Patti Minter
Bowling Green
— Minter is a state representative from District 20.
