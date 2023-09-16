This symbol of patriotism, usurped by an amalgam of nationalists and subverted into nothing more than a pennant on Jan. 6, 2021, forever ingrained on me the lengths to which supremacists, anarchists and misguided religious zealots, given an adequate catalyst, are willing to go to reformat this Republic into an authoritarian state. The prominent waving of the flag displayed there was (in my opinion) not in support of the tenants of our Constitution, but a battle flag for a consortium of the disappointed who wanted to discard the parts that did not favor their particular prejudices and remake it into a representation of an alternative country formed in their personal desired image.
There was absolutely nothing patriotic (or civil as it has been claimed by the expedient politician) about the mayhem and injuries incurred on our fellow citizens doing their job during that White House-encouraged putsch.
Certainly not everyone at the capital that day participated in the insurgency and even most definitely, the majority of us who covet our flag were not in support of them, but the conspicuous use of it by a mob of disgruntled Trump supporters soiled and tainted it (at least for me).
Losing a never disproven fair election is not an excuse for thinking people to throw the temper tantrum of a 2 year old.
Our flag still represents the country I dearly love but I cannot fly it when its image has been appropriated by individuals and groups who want themselves and their most un-American ideals to supplant it with an America restructured to one that does not reflect its noble foundations.
Maybe if we start focusing more on issues that unify rather than divide, we can steal the thunder of the paranoid and intolerant who would violently see it otherwise, and get our flag back.