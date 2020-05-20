We have an opportunity to derive some good out of this sorry viral episode. In short – school systems have not had to spend money on some operations since their closures.
The monies normally spent on fuel and other mileage-related expenses should still be unspent. Similarly, the schools should have had reduced utility costs owing to their closure to students.
History indicates that the unspent funds will never be sent back to taxpayers. That money can be redirected to another area of interest: funding teacher pensions.
A significant one-time transfer can be made to support those pensions before the money disappears. I assume that both state and local officials will have to be sufficiently motivated to ensure this can be done.
If we don't insist that it be done now, it will not happen.
This is one of the few times that the rightness of this policy should be supported by all of us, regardless of party or region.
Jerry Shaw
Morgantown
