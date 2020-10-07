More funding is needed for cancer treatment
Having watched my mother fight cancer, I know facing a cancer diagnosis is incredibly difficult.
I can only imagine that battling cancer during a global pandemic is a nightmare.
Many cancer patients have compromised immune systems and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, which can make accessing cancer treatment right now a terrifying prospect.
But Congress can take action to allow some cancer patients in Kentucky to get treatment from the safety of their own home by improving access to oral chemotherapy.
Many insurance plans charge significantly more for oral chemotherapy drugs than IV chemotherapy. These drugs are not necessarily more expensive, but patients’ out-of-pocket costs for oral therapies are higher under these plans.
While Kentucky passed legislation to ensure oral chemotherapy is covered the same way IV chemotherapy is, the federal government has not so individuals on federal health plans don’t have this benefit available to them.
By requiring health plans to provide the same level of coverage for oral chemotherapy as for IV chemotherapy, Congress could not only make access to treatment easier for Kentuckians with cancer, but also help reduce their already heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Join me in calling on U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, to help ease the burden of cancer on Kentuckians and our health care infrastructure by including the Cancer Drug Parity Act in the next stimulus package.
Kim Lindgren
Bowling Green
