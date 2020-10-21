According to Ms. Heller's letter, “commissioners represent all the people.”
May I suggest that representing all the people will not make all the people happy. Commissioners, like all public servants, must represent the majority of the voters. Like it or not, the majority of voters in Bowling Green do not see the need for a fairness ordinance. We believe that all the laws under which our city representatives operate were created out of a desire to be fair to everyone, or at the very least, to the majority of citizens and, whether minority groups like it or not, they are the minority. When democracy devolves into trying to please every group who comes together with an agenda, the whole institution falls apart. We have one set of laws to create the best atmosphere for ALL people, not all groups.
Sandra Walters
Bowling Green
