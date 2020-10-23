Name calling has no place in politics
Divisiveness is tearing up the fabric of America. This next election will demonstrate whether we, as a people, are going to remain complicit in its subliminal goal of stratifying us into favored and less favored cohorts. Intolerance of “different than me” used to be a sign of excessive paranoia and evolution stuck on hold, but it has become increasingly prominent as its proponents have adapted current technology for the purpose of recruitment from a distance. Its acceptability has been greatly assisted by an American president who has declined to find such ideologies to be un-American. His persistent rhetoric (with absolutely no basis in fact) of our impending election being subverted and rigged, and his consequential admonition that he will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose is worrisome. Many people I have spoken with express equal apprehension.
It is further concerning that he refuses to deny/refuse the support of supremacy groups and organizations his own FBI would categorize as potential domestic terrorists. President Trump, granted, will say one thing today and do a 180 tomorrow, but not everything should be swept under the rug as just so much vitriol.
He appears to make major decisions based on Fox pundits, murmured conspiracy theories and how they affect Trump personally (instead of our country), rendering him a rather loose cannon come November.
Regardless of who wins, he will be my president and yours. If Mr. Trump is victorious, I wish him the previously unseen gifts of humility, empathy and a newfound respect for environmental stewardship. If America decides four years of a “non politician” experiment was a bust, I hope those supporting him will nevertheless have their grievances addressed by his replacement.
Let’s try relegating the name calling to bad calls on the court.
Gary Verst
Bowling Green
