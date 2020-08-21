Name changes could hit WKU operating budget
After reading the article about Western’s decision to (possibly) rename Ogden College and Potter Hall, one thought came immediately to mind: This will surely have a significant negative impact on the WKU operating budget.
I would assume they intend to return these “tainted” gifts, money and the financial value of property, adjusted for inflation, to the descendants of these individuals. If not, what picture would it paint for current and future donors?
“We greatly appreciate your generous gift. However, after researching your ancestry, we feel compelled to list it under someone else’s name.”
Steve Winfrey
Bowling Green
