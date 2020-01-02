A feature of last year's hit movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" is the use of actual radio air checks and jingles from legendary AM radio station KHJ Los Angeles. Boss Radio, as it was called then, was the "in" thing by the late 1960s.
Once upon a time in Bowling Green, AM radio was also the avenue for pop culture in southern Kentucky. At that time, listeners could tune John Records Landecker of WLS out of Chicago with his Boogie Check, or future game show host Pat Sajak when even WSM played Top 40 afternoons out of Nashville. Locally, WLBJ and WKCT crackled on the AM, but it was 1340 WBGN that was Bowling Green's Top 40 Great Entertainer.
There were no iPhones, iPods, Walkmans or MTV. If Western Kentucky University students wanted to be hip and cool in the '60s and '70s, they tuned the AM radio to 1340. So great was the exposure in a college town that record companies used the station as a test market. If a record scored big here, it could chart big nationally. Framed gold records lined the studio walls of 1340 as thanks.
After going to a talk radio format, then sports radio, then classic country, as of this week WBGN returned to rock-and-roll Top 40 for the first time in over 30 years. Sort of. It will be oldies from the '50s through the '70s. But in an era today when vinyl records and anything vintage are making a comeback as hip and cool, the summer of '20 might just be tuning in 1340 on the crackly AM dial (or 107.9 FM) and cruising the 31-W By-Pass for a burger and shake.
Cory Ramsey
Bowling Green
