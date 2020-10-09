I know E. Dilon Siddens, who was sentenced Sept. 1 to three life terms without parole.
Judge Janet Crocker lamented no crystal ball was available to predict the murders of Dilon’s grandparents and uncle. In fact, few murderers announce their intent so clearly. Dilon held a gun to his grandfather’s head in 2014. For four years he stated he wanted to kill his grandparents.
Kentucky had Dilon under care at the Western State Mental Hospital in Hopkinsville six months before the murders. Earlier, the state prison system held him. Kentucky’s psychiatrists and legal system had opportunities to intervene and failed. Whether this was mere negligence or makes the state an accomplice to murder, I leave to the reader.
A member of our family was at Western at the same time as Dilon, and we saw how they operate. A person makes a threat, is placed in the hospital and medicated. Upon release, more medications are prescribed, and follow-up appointments scheduled at institutions such as LifeSkills. Once out, the patient — who feels terrible taking the meds — abruptly stops taking them. No one from the hospital or state follows up.
Patients with such mental health issues have few means of making a living or navigating their way to treatment. Most turn to street drugs. Finally, disaster happens. Now, three people are dead and Dilon is in jail for life. And we are supposed to believe only a crystal ball could have predicted it?
Judge Crocker admitted “failures of our systems to provide interventions,” but these crimes were both predictable and avoidable. Unless Kentucky tracks and monitors patients released while on powerful psychiatric meds, disaster will happen again. Kentucky will again shirk blame, bury mistakes, seal the records, and hide the truth — and the sins.
We all have blood on our hands.
Gary L. Gienger
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.