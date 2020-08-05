As a former Kinder Kollege teacher (an exceptional preschool institution) and a Kuddly Kare (Montessori-oriented preschool facility co-owner), a Master degreed, Rank One State endorsed Reading Specialist, Psychology minor, multi-state teacher who has run the teaching gamut of elementary, junior high, senior high and above, as a state nominated “Distinguished Educator” and “Hall of Famer," I would like to express my delight with various schools thinking about pushing forward the dates for the reopening for the benefit of our young.
Many governors across the country including our own Gov. Beshear have expressed such sentiments. The safety of our children MUST come first, before economics or anything else including any inconveniences of educators going through the processes of redoing what was required initially (and I can't begin to fathom how difficult and wrenching that might be!) But can’t we wait for more optimal times in this COVID-19 era? ... when the community numbers of infections and deaths are lessened? Missing a few more days for observation is not going to hurt that much. I have firsthand experience as a youth who missed many days of school because of illness and surgeries only to emerge after four years as number one, Valedictorian. And remember most children have long summer vacations which do not seem to bother their intelligence quotations or impede their learning disproportionally. In addition, my children (as I am) are minorities whom I allowed to miss as much time as needed for illnesses, etc. They were accepted into and attended for a while before being graduated from the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world with honors or special commendations: Oxford University in England, Harvard in Massachusetts, Duke in North Carolina, Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif. and Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. I don’t regret for a moment having allowed them to miss a little school as needed.
Angela Townsend
Bowling Green
