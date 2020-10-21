In response to Mr. Larry Herrin's letter on Sept. 25 to the Daily News. We do live in downtown Bowling Green.
We were appalled to have our "Biden-Harris" signs with a U.S. flag attached stolen from our front yard one week after Mr. Herrin's letter to the Daily News. We do have a right to display our political (Democrat) sign also!
We are neighbors in Bowling Green that do care what happens to our great country (the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!)
We do have a right to a peaceful protest if we want. "No one political party owns the United States flag!"
Both of our families have fathers, uncles, brothers, brothers-in-laws, son-in-laws who fought in a great many wars for the United States of America. They weren't asked what political party they were. They fought so we could have our right to vote, our freedom of speech. We are now in a "battle" for the soul of our nation.
We are also worried about "the real COVID-19 virus." We are two senior citizens in Bowling Green. We are also two happy Democrats! We have also already voted.
Larry and Jenny Ross
Bowling Green
