No wonder this country is in trouble.

Isaac Asimov gets it exactly right: “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’ ”
Very few people seem to have (or use) well-defined critical thinking skills anymore and even less bother to do their homework.
Case in point: Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Based on their public comments, it is obvious 99% of politicians talking about CRT have no clue what it is or what it means. It’s just an empty buzzword they use to rile up their supporters. And the percentage is even lower among the general population.
By the way, CRT is taught almost exclusively at the graduate level and is beyond the parochial partisan grasp of most of those using the term. Reminds me a lot of one of my favorite Steve Martin quotes, “Criticize things you don’t know about.”
In the past, people actually studied and acquired more than a superficial understanding of something before they presented what they hoped was an informed opinion (remember those) on the topic.
Agree with them or not, at least scholars and heavy-duty conservative thinkers like William F. Buckley Jr. knew what they were talking about when they opened their mouths. He read books. He wrote books. He reflected deeply.
Which also means he would probably be called an “elitist” by today’s pitifully low standards.
We have become a culture that values the catch phrase over in-depth analysis. The reality is most people don’t even bother to try. They just Google something and quote the headlines.