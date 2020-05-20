May is National Foster Care Month, a time to come together on behalf of the more than 10,000 Kentucky children who are living in foster care because their own families are in crisis.
Right now, as COVID-19 turns our lives upside down, children are particularly vulnerable. For many of them, home is not a safe place to be. Because of factors like abuse, domestic violence and homelessness, we’ve experienced an increase in the number of children needing foster families. This is an unfair burden for youth who are already experiencing trauma, through no fault of their own.
Nearly every community is suffering from a shortage of foster families. Children in foster care feel more secure and are more likely to succeed when they are able to stay in their home community. The larger the pool of qualified foster parents in Warren County, the easier it is to ensure that children can remain in their own neighborhoods and schools. As of March, Warren County has 200 homes for more than 300 children.
At SAFY, a nonprofit committed to preserving families and securing futures through therapeutic foster care, we’re responding urgently to ensure the safety and stability of children and their families through this uncertain time.
Together, thanks to our community’s willingness to step up, we will get through this. Together, we are finding safe, loving and stable homes for our youth. Together, we are delivering life-skills resources that our older youth need to succeed now and in the future. Together, we are providing financial support to families already at-risk due to poverty, mental health challenges and the increased stress of job loss, reduced hours and child care needs.
You can be the difference. If you’re looking for ways to become the helpers and the heroes, please visit www.SAFY.org or call 270-331-0688.
Vanessa Sewell
Bowling Green
