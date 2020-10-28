I could just send a copy of Larry Causey's letter in Sunday's (Oct. 18) paper, and it would be my sentiments: "Democrats' proposals would hurt our nation."
Yes, it is troubling to drive around Bowling Green and see the number of Biden-Harris yard signs.
I might recommend your driving to Franklin, Tenn., if you want to be encouraged. I, along with family members, were there Oct. 18. The Trump-Pence signs were not small yard signs. These were more like commercial signs. They made the statement they were intended to make and they were there in great numbers.
I do wonder what Democrats are proposing for our country? I do know that if we continue to allow our unborn babies to be killed by the millions, our land will never be healed!
Ruth B. Compton
Bowling Green
