I was disheartened to see The Washington Times opinion piece (“History of hypocrisy plagues Biden’s message of unity”) in Sunday’s Daily News. I had hoped that our Bowling Green newspaper might step up to become one of the healing voices we need right now in the country – and here in our local community. Instead, it chose to publish an article from a very conservative and controversial newspaper, founded by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon and still owned by the Unification Movement, to smear our incoming president-elect.
I expect more from my community’s leaders than this.
If we voted this year, I think it's safe to say that we all won some and lost some. We’re a diverse group of people and have varying experiences, perspectives and needs. However, it’s been documented over and over that most of us can come together on many issues and, if we’re willing, tackle and solve big problems.
In order to do this, though, we have to start building trust in each other again. The Sunday opinion piece, taking up almost one full page in the editorial section, did not help.
I’d like to challenge the Daily News to find, write and publish more pieces that bring readers together rather than fanning the flames of distrust. You have a unique opportunity right now to help support our community find the common ground we need to work together and go forward. I hope you’ll consider it. That would be community service at its best, and community journalism at its most powerful.
Eileen Arnold
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.