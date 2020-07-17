Our government has become racist. OUR lives matter. When I say OUR I mean everyone. This deadly disease is brutally attacking more people each day. It's terrorizing everyone regardless of race or gender or age.
We need our government's help to unite and save us all. OUR lives matter.
Sandy Johnson
Horse Cave
