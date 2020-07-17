Our government has become racist. OUR lives matter. When I say OUR I mean everyone. This deadly disease is brutally attacking more people each day. It's terrorizing everyone regardless of race or gender or age.

We need our government's help to unite and save us all. OUR lives matter.

Sandy Johnson

Horse Cave

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.