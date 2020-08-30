It greatly concerns me to hear the socialist promises and dreams of some high political candidates today. Our country will forever be changed as many of our cherished freedoms and rights may be eliminated if these candidates are put in charge of our nation.
To worry and fret about this could be justified yet totally useless. I would encourage you to read and mark in your Bible the passages that tell of the lesson King Nebuchadnezzar had to learn that is found in Daniel 4:17, 25, 32 and Daniel 5:21. I plan to vote for my preferred candidate in November and hope he wins, but ultimately I will have peace because of this message repeated four times from the Most High God.
God has abundantly blessed America in many ways, yet in return we have shown Him disrespect and disobedience. If there is still time for hope, our lives need to be anchored in the message of 1 John 5:3.
Betty Reneau
Franklin
