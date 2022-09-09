Football season is here and the fundraising calls have begun. I wonder if they do fundraisers in Florida? Its seems that you have to be from there to start at Western Kentucky University. Even though our local kids can play too.
WKU has a tradition of recruiting some of our great local athletes just to set them on the bench.
Whether it was Tony Barber back in the 1980s with world-class speed (9.9 in the 100 meters, a state record at time). Or Nacarius Fant, a Mr. Football from Bowling Green High School who saw some time but not enough, or his cousin Jamale “Juice” Carothers, another Mr. Football from BGHS who broke basically every BGHS rushing and scoring record. He went to Navy and led the nation in yards per carry; he transferred back to WKU and barely touches the ball.
What about DeAngelo Wilson “Baby D," another former BGHS standout who was the all-time leading receiver at Austin Peay and nationally ranked. He decides to come back home for his senior year and ... crickets? Did they even seriously try to throw him the ball or were they more concerned about the players they brought with him?
What about Iyebuniwe “IGY” from South Warren or George Fant from Warren Central. Neither were supposedly good to start for WKU but can for the NFL? I understand why a lot of our local talent unfortunately goes away to play.
WKU latest local high school standout and state championship QB Caden Veltkamp (South Warren) is now on the Hill. We will see if he becomes the latest bench warmer or given a chance or transfers?