For the past 42 years that my family has resided in Bowling Green, we have witnessed remarkable growth and improvement in all parts of the city, which have made it a desirable place to live. The city officials and planners have made utmost effort to build new roads, sidewalks, parks and recreational facilities. The attention to the beautification of the city has been ceaseless and particularly the downtown redevelopment projects have made this part of our city quite attractive.
The convention center and the performing arts center have been great additions to the city and have elevated its business and cultural stature. Furthermore, the city officials have made sure to provide ample parking spaces for the visitors to the downtown area.
However, the parking structure in downtown and adjacent to SKyPAC has been a less than desirable project. Irrespective of its poor design, the area surrounding this building has been an eyesore in that location. Several years has been passed since it has been built, but it appears as if it is not completely finished. Lack of landscaping, and the ever-present gravel-covered sidewalk around it, is not fit for a structure, which is in front of the elegant chamber of commerce building.
I do not believe the cost of landscaping and beautification of this parking garage would be very much and not even close to what has been spend for the justice center and other buildings in downtown area. Just wondering whether employees of the chamber of commerce and the business leaders who regularly meet at the chamber building would pay any attention to this unsightly structure through the windows of their offices? Why collectively they don’t make any effort to fix this problem? Unless some other issues are involved, of which we are not aware!