I am a senior living in Bowling Green. I don't mind my candidate losing an election, as long as I know the election has been fair and votes accurately counted. I lick my wounds, congratulate the worthy opponent and plan to do better in the next election. But right now, extremists across the country want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote – especially for people of color.
The Freedom to Vote Act would set national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted and elect people who will deliver for us. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, our senators, need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster that is blocking progress of this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation.
The modern-day filibuster took root during the Jim Crow era, when racist Southern senators used it to delay passage of important civil rights legislation. Currently, the filibuster has stopped the beginning of debate from happening on the Freedom to Vote Act. Without the chance to debate, important issues such as this are stalled for partisan politics. If we reform Senate rules and fix the filibuster, we have a real chance at protecting the freedom to vote and getting big money out of politics.
Sens. McConnell and Paul must do everything they can to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, including fixing the filibuster, to realize the promise of democracy for all.
Ronn Kistler
Bowling Green