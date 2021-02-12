Paul embarrassed Kentucky again with his actions
I watched in amazement as Sen. Rand Paul embarrassed Kentucky yet again with his partial reckoning of the Constitution. I continue to hope that reason, as opposed to perceived political gain, will rule the day. But, from a representative of the people that “has a problem with folks registering to vote who haven’t usually voted,” I am not optimistic. Yes, I watched Sen. Paul make that statement.
I would THINK anyone that purports to be a believer of DEMOCRACY would embrace every eligible voter being registered to vote to ensure a true reflection of the will of the people.
It seems to me Sen. Paul is about party over country. What I can’t fathom is why.
The past four years are very well documented and Donald Trump has demonstrated time and again he is and has not been fit for the office of the presidency. His offenses are ALL on video ... it is indisputable. Not seeing that either makes one either amazingly stupid, complicit or, perhaps, afraid of Trump’s thugs.
Do the right thing!
Larry W. Bell
Scottsville
