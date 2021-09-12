I am yet to hear who will be running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be presumably vacated by Sen. Rand Paul. His 12 years will be completed in November 2022 and as he has been a most vocal advocate of congressional term limits, I am expecting an announcement any day now of his serving as an example of his unwavering support of Joint Resolution 1 limiting House members to three terms and senators to two six-year terms.
As he has frequently pointed out, congressmen "seem to care more about their career than what is best for their country" as they remain in Congress "too long and become part of the system they cannot shrink."
We very much appreciate Paul's tireless attempts to trim the excessively large federal government national debt that nevertheless ballooned (pre-COVID) even more during a period of complete (conservative?) Republican control in Washington. His Libertarian philosophy of minimal government and personal autonomy with the capacity of dependable accountability to direct a person to do the right thing would suggest an inevitable departure from further senatorial service in adherence to those principles.
Hopefully such an honorable move would incentivize congressional lifers to do the same in step with the 82% of Americans who agree with the need for term limits (as is the case for the president) according to a 2018 McLaughlin and Associates survey. As he submitted during his 2015 presidential campaign, "We should term limit all of them, fumigate the place and bring them home."
I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.
Gary Verst
Bowling Green