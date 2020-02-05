As the political reporter for the Lexington Herald-Leader from 2013-16, I spent a great deal of time with Rand Paul. I heard him reference the Founders a lot, and he talked often about tyranny and liberty. But I'm not at all surprised that Rand is among the first to get on his knees now that the U.S. Senate is making the president a king. But really, we shouldn't expect Rand to defend this nation or the Constitution when he couldn't even defend his front yard.
Sam Youngman
Los Angeles
