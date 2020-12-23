An open letter to Sen. Rand Paul:
Mr. Paul,
I was appalled that on Dec. 16 you said "The fraud happened." "The election, in many ways, was stolen. And the only way it will be fixed is by, in the future, reinforcing the laws."
Fifty state governors, Christopher Krebs (President Donald Trump's director of the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from November 2018 to November 2020) and Bill Barr (U.S. attorney general until Dec. 23) all stated that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. More that 50 lawsuits were dismissed, most due to lack of evidence, many with judges appointed by Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear two cases brought to them. And you claim to know more than all of them about the election fraud?
What about the states where Trump won? Was there election fraud in Texas? Ohio? Florida? Should those votes also be discounted?
I thought you had principles, integrity and a concern for democracy in America. Apparently you have none of those, only a spineless fear of antagonizing Trump and not getting the Trump base support in your next election. Shame on you!
Ron Stevenson
Alvaton
