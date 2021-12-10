Tabor displayed remarkable change
I am writing this letter to show the remarkable change in Pauline Tabor I witnessed during a revival at Eastwood Baptist Church.
Pauline Tabor greeted Malcolm Grainger and I at her newly constructed home on Red Wood. Her welcome was felt by a gracious smile and handshake. When she was told that Malcolm was helping with our revival services as song leader and was from San Antonio, her smile expanded. She told us her son lived there. She invited us to be seated in her living room.
I told her we had come to talk with her about Jesus. She sat back in her chair wanting to listen to what Malcolm and I had come to tell her. After we told her the meaning of the gospel story, I asked her if she was ready to receive the Lord Jesus as her Savior.
I held out my hands, which she grasped, pulled me to her shoulder and wept. She prayed for the Lord’s forgiveness. I invited her to our Thursday night worship service. She came and made a public profession of faith. Many people came and shook her hands.
I visited her weekly and answered her questions on Bible texts from various translations that she had stretched out on her sofa in the living room. We talked and drank Coca-Cola from the small bottles, which she preferred rather than the king size.
She moved to Texas to live near her son. We visited by phone. One call contained a question, “They told me that I don’t have long to live. I have requested that my body be returned to Bowling Green for burial. Will you have my funeral?”
My reply was, “It would be an honor. I will continue to pray for you and look forward to our meeting again in heaven.”
A call from J.C. Kirby informed me of her death and requested that I conduct the service.
I concluded the service relating her conversion experience. After internment in Fairview Cemetery, two granddaughters told me, “We knew something had happened to grandmother because she was different.”
James Britt
Bowling Green