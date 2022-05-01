People helping others here in BG

On April 22 and April 23, I had the pleasure to attend two meetings that were inspirational. On April 23, the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission held the Women of Achievement Awards. This program recognized 14 women from this year and several from last year for their work in helping people of Bowling Green. It was amazing to hear how women from our area assisted our community in so many different ways. Some of the activities included providing meals to people after the tornadoes, assisting students at Western Kentucky University, helping with affordable housing, and involvement with Hope Harbor, the Foundry, and the elderly in our community as well as serving as leaders in their churches. It was refreshing to hear good things they were doing to help others in need in our community.
On April 22, I attended the Research Foundation Symposium sponsored by Western Kentucky Heart and Lung and Med Center Health. The morning session consisted of four presentations by nationally recognized physicians. Topics ranged from the development and current applications of interventional cardiology, differences in the medical care of men vs. women for heart disease, state-of-the-art COVID treatments and advances in orthopedic surgery. These lectures were very educational and enlightening. In the afternoon, there were eight presentations by medical students, residents and fellows from here in Bowling Green discussing their research. There were also 57 posters displayed with more research done by Med Center Health residents and physicians. It is refreshing to learn that these students and residents not only provide patients of southcentral Kentucky with quality health care but also do this amount of research.
With all the bad things that happen in the world, it is good to hear about people helping other people in a variety of ways right here.