There are those who have vision and can provide leadership to accomplish great things. Looking at the recent Daily News edition of the candidates running for offices in Bowling Green-Warren County, I am impressed by the group that desires to be public servants. We in Warren County have been fortunate to have Mike Buchanan as judge-executive over the past three decades. He and Bruce Wilkerson, mayor of Bowling Green over the last decade, have communicated with Ron Bunch, chairman and CEO of the chamber of commerce, to improve local companies and to attract good companies so that our citizens can provide for their families and our community. Doug Gorman led a very successful $350 million in downtown Bowling Green, a very significant accomplishment.
Having served on the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents, I know the tremendous impact that WKU has on this city, region and worldwide. President Gary Ransdell, during his two decades of tenure, transformed the physical plant and also made significant contributions to the academic programs. Dr. Ransdell, John Russell and Rep. Jody Richards, with others, enabled WKU to obtain certified engineering programs. Graduates of these programs contribute so much and are well rewarded financially.
It is important that we citizens perform our due diligence for all the candidates and vote.