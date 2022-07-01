Emotions at this moment range from jubilant and worshipful to devastated, wrecked, angry. What could anyone possibly say to bridge such a gap?
We diplomatic scramble to find somewhere, anywhere, to meet in the middle – a universal good to unite us. We thought: life, love, freedom – the good of all – surely!
It’s become clear there’s not.
Right out of the gate, I’d say it’s a lot to convince anyone to accept the exact opposite of everything they’ve ever believed (in 300 words, and you don’t even know me). So how do we proceed?
My ugliest fights, I felt myself banging my head against a wall. I raged and raged knowing no explanation, no thoughtful argument would inspire understanding from one heels dug into apathy. What purpose has rage without value?
We rage still – futility fuels fire. Yet we make ourselves impermeable. We do not bother because we will not be bothered particularly by fires we originate, by hurts that ask us to reconsider. To change.
I venture: we all want change on some level, whether it’s return back to a well-rehearsed status quo or break forward into a better-organized future. We must first care – not about issues, which dehumanize and distill into slogan-worthy nothings, but about one another. Permitting another’s pain to matter, to soften us and allow in the hurt, is the crucial middle step.
To the Church: Are we Pharisees? Or are we Paul? How do we respond to calls for radical change that definably result in the inclusion and care of others – and, in fact, render “others” and “us” inextricable?
For now, let us pause. Let us suspend our stances. Let us shelve our certainties.
In lieu of yet suggesting any action, choice, or movement, I beg you: please, please consider. Please care.