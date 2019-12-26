The Democrats have impeached President Donald Trump for no particular reason – other than that he was elected president instead of Hillary Clinton being coronated as president, to the great dismay of the Democrats.
The impeachment of Donald J. Trump is nothing more than payback for the impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton in 1998. The impeachment of Trump is a total waste of time. He will be acquitted in the Senate on a purely partisan vote, as the vote to impeach in the House was a strictly partisan vote.
For the life of me, I have not seen a substantiated crime that the House has charged the president with. In Clinton's case, he was impeached for lying to a grand jury – a felony. The obstruction of the House Intelligence Committee violates no particular statute. Presidents throughout the modern era have routinely used executive privilege to block testimony of administration officials before Congress – setting a historical precedent for Trump to follow.
As for abuse of power in the case of delaying (not withholding) lethal military aid to the Ukraine, this charge is utter nonsense. The aid was indeed forthcoming and the investigation of the Bidens, to the best of my knowledge, never occurred. The hue and cry of "quid pro quo" is so much cow manure. Give-and-take is a normal practice and policy-making exercise of international politics and negotiations, as it is a widespread undertaking in passing legislation, settling lawsuits and criminal trials, marriage and the like.
Impeachment will not go away quietly.
Once Trumped is acquitted of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power (as he should be), other committees (foreign affairs and oversight) of the House are waiting in the wings to hold inquiries into impeachment charges.
Nancy Pelosi and her ilk will drag the process out until November 2020.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.