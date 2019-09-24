The recent unfounded reports about alleged sexual misconduct by Justice Brett Kavanaugh was another proof that the respect for truth has terribly declined in our society.
As if the barrage of falsehoods and assaults on this man’s integrity and his family’s honor during his confirmation for the U.S. Supreme Court were not enough, the same actors came up with this new charade. However, this one was so flimsy that was quickly recanted by The New York Times that published it. I wish those who spread such shameful lies could recall the words of Joseph Welch during McCarthy Senate hearing: “Have you left no sense of decency?”
We might wonder how some individuals have no decency and ruthlessly trash other people’s reputations and sully their life’s records? In order for the perpetrators to commit such atrocities, they must be convinced that their victims are worthless and deserve no ethical consideration. Furthermore, such individuals so strongly believe in the veracity and nobility of their own ideologies that believe those with opposing views must be destroyed by any means. In other words, they see themselves as the warriors who are defending the bastion of their own beliefs.
Throughout history, most wars have occurred due to political and economic reasons or the rulers’ hunger for power. However, the leaders invariably use self-righteousness as a motivation to turn the masses into fighters. With this strategy, the ordinary masses become convinced that their own values and cause are the utmost noble and those who think differently are non-human and must be eliminated.
By all accounts, the chasm between the right and left ideologies in this country has reached a critical depth. The leaders on both sides make no effort to rectify the situation, the strife will continue and, unfortunately, more innocent people will suffer as a consequence.
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
