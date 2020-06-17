Popular kayak route needs better care
The Romanza Johnson Park to Phil Moore Park route has become the most popular kayaking spot in Warren County. What I don’t understand is: If this is owned by Warren County, then why isn’t it properly maintained for safety?
At Romanza Johnson where you put in, there is no safe way to get in and out of kayaks or canoes. There isn’t a place to tie off or a place to step down to get into and out of the water. Not just that, but the route itself has hundreds of trees that are blocking the water flow and creating stoppages where you have to pull out or risk flipping because deadfalls are blocking the stream.
I’ve read numerous articles of drownings that occurred on Drakes Creek and a lot of this could be prevented by removing some of the dead trees and trees that are hanging over the stream. I think it would be very beneficial to look into this. Check out more at change.org/RomanzaJohnsonPlaza-PhilMooreMaintenance.
Stacey Hays
Bowling Green
