Another day, another insulting, arrogant letter from a misinformed conservative: Eric Wheeler’s letter Tuesday ("Social ideology blinds left-wing commenters").
A few corrections are due, Mr. Wheeler.
God actually charged us to be stewards of the earth.
Best economy ever? Nope. Practically every economist and chart shows greater job growth under Bill Clinton or Barack Obama than under Trump. They point to tariffs and trade wars which have hurt farmers, manufacturing, coal and steel jobs. Every report I've read shows that the tax cut did little to improve the job situation.
AT&T and others got huge tax breaks yet have laid off thousands while giving CEOs huge payouts.
Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. He said we'd have better insurance (7 million have lost coverage) and cleaner water and he'd erase the deficit in eight years. (He's added $3 trillion to it.)
These are the actual facts, though I'm sure Mr. Wheeler will continue to believe whatever he wishes or whatever Fox News feeds him.
On to Wheeler's assertions on impeachment. The president chose not to participate. Numerous Republicans and his lawyers were allowed at the hearings.
The witnesses were mostly career lifelong diplomats who served under many presidents. Many were Trump appointees who felt the need to testify under oath about the misgivings they had about the poor foreign policy decisions they had observed.
These included an attempt to illegally withhold congressionally approved aid for Ukraine. John Bolton is willing to testify that Trump told him he was holding the aid until Ukraine agreed to investigate a political opponent of Trump's.
Of the 17 impeachment trials in the Senate, including those for presidents Clinton and Andrew Johnson, each and every one called witnesses.
Americans deserve to hear all of the evidence. Not a cover-up by Mitch McConnell.
Phil Mitchell
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.